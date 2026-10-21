AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Three from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Three

August 1, 1988: The First Cancers

The boy first became ill in June 1979, when he was two years and eleven months old. He exhibited fever, rash, enlarged spleen, liver, and lymph nodes—and a high level of antibodies to the Epstein-Barr virus. He recovered, but five years later had a severe relapse. After pneumonia, double vision, breathing difficulties, and a collapsed lung, he died from pulmonary failure due to lung cancer in March 1985. Not quite eight years old, this child was dead from a tumor in his lung, directly, biochemically traceable to his initial diagnosis of chronic Epstein-Barr virus (CEBV) infection. CEBV was the name formerly given to CIDS. {1}

To date, no statistical survey of the incidence or progression of CIDS has been conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the federal agency that is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases in the United States. Without such formal statistical evidence, it is impossible to know what percentage of CIDS patients develop cancers, or indeed if such tumors are part of the progression of the disease.

The cause of CIDS isn’t known at this time. Although numerous pathogens have been suggested as possible etiologic agents of the disease, recently two have come under closer scrutiny: Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and human B-lymphotropic virus (HBLV, or Human Herpes Virus-6, HHV-6). Both have been found in people with CIDS, and both are associated with various cancers of the immune system.

EBV is the viral agent that causes infectious mononucleosis, Burkitt’s lymphoma (a calcium-leaching tumor that can form malignant masses in the jaw or abdominal region), and nasopharyngeal (nose-throat) carcinoma. EBV is casually transmitted, by coughing or sneezing, and it is estimated that 90 percent of all human beings have been exposed to, and have antibodies against, EBV.

In most instances, the virus and its human host co-exist peacefully; EBV is allowed to live inside infected cells until there are so many that the human immune system “notices” and reacts. The “viral load” is then decreased to a safe level, and the human and virus continue their co-existence without significant harm to either.

But in some instances—and the mechanism of this is not well-understood—the human immune system is overrun by the virus, resulting in chronic EBV disease, or immune system cancers, or both. The cancers are sometimes fatal.

Dr. James F. Jones at the National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory Medicine (Denver, Colorado) and his colleagues recently described three such patients. The eight-year-old child with CEBV who died of lung cancer was one of these, designated Patient A. {1}

Patient B was a 31-year-old woman who first became ill in June 1983 with fever, headache, night sweats, weight loss, anemia, fatigue, and an enlarged spleen. By November, her spleen became so inflamed that it was surgically removed, after which her health improved. In July 1984, however, she became ill again, with severe diarrhea and pneumonia; at this time, it was discovered that she had a very high titer of antibody to EBV. She was treated with an antiviral drug (acyclovir) and partially regained her health for a few months while on acyclovir therapy.

In March 1985, Patient B suddenly became very ill. She had gastric pain, abdominal distention, diarrhea, and became progressively weaker. Patient B died of pneumonia and blood clots in the lungs that same month. {1}

At autopsy, Patient B was found to have a blood cell cancer that had spread to the lymph nodes, liver, colon, stomach, esophagus, small bowel, trachea, right ovary, heart, pancreas, lung, kidney, breast, adrenal glands, and bone marrow.

Patient C was a 55-year-old man whose illness followed much the same pattern as that of Patient B. He died in July 1985 after two years of progressively severe illness; he, too, had cancer of the immune system that had invaded most major organ systems. {1}

Jones and colleagues are careful to state that these patients, due to their “complex clinical courses” are distinguished from “others who may have had a chronic infection or post viral syndrome associated with EBV or other infectious agents.” In fact, no long-term study has been conducted to follow the course of CIDS, whether associated with EBV or any other viral agent. {1}

The other virus being seriously considered as a possible cause of CIDS is HBLV, which was first isolated in the laboratory of Dr. Robert Gallo (a co-discoverer of human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, the “AIDS virus”). At the 88th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Microbiology (May 10, 1988, in Miami), Gallo reported that a “very high prevalence of antibodies to HBLV is found in people with Hodgkin’s Disease, Burkitt’s lymphoma, and childhood adult leukemia.” {2}

“One could argue that the virus must be playing a role to be detected so readily in these tumors,” Gallo said. He also said that HBLV might be “associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome [CIDS] and infectious mononucleosis not caused by EBV.” {2}

Since that time, Gallo and other workers from his laboratory have suggested HBLV as a possible co-factor in the development of AIDS, because of the efficiency with which it kills the immune system cells it infects, and because it has been found side-by-side with HIV in the cells of AIDS patients. {3}

Workers in Gallo’s laboratory have also been investigating interactions between HBLV and EBV, as Dr. Dharam Ablashi reported at the 1988 Heart of America Medical Conference. Ablashi was one of the researchers working in Gallo’s laboratory who first isolated HBLV from AIDS patients. {4}

Ablashi stated that the CIDS patients studied in their laboratory generally had high titers of antibodies to HBLV; a “high titer” is 180 units or above. Some CIDS patients exhibit “extraordinarily high” HBLV antibody levels—greater than 6,000 units. {4}

Some CIDS patients have antibodies to HBLV only, Ablashi reported; some to EBV only; some have antibodies to both EBV and HBLV. There are CIDS patients who simultaneously have antibodies to HBLV and a third virus, cytomegalovirus (CMV).

It is suspected that HBLV and EBV interact in a number of different kinds of malignancies. HBLV and EBV are both found frequently in nasopharyngeal carcinomas and in Burkitt’s lymphoma. Ablashi also reported that 83 percent of HIV-positive individuals that they have studied are infected with HBLV as well. {4}

HBLV has been suggested (by Gallo and others) as a “cofactor” in AIDS because it is extraordinarily efficient at killing cells. According to Ablashi, HBLV by itself “kills very fast. The first thing they [HBLV-infected cells] do is to start killing the other cells.” When cells in tissue culture are infected with HIV alone, 55 percent are still alive 15 days after infection. But if the cells are infected with both HBLV and HIV, fewer than five percent of the cells are still alive after 15 days in culture. {4}

“Because it [HBLV] can infect the same target cell as HIV, it may enhance some effects in the AIDS patients by killing the target cell and suppressing the immune system,” explained Ablashi.

Given this new evidence, some scientists have suggested that HBLV, not HIV, is the actual cause of AIDS.

“If HBLV had been discovered before HIV,” an AIDS researcher in Manhattan recently said, “it would be considered to be the real AIDS virus.”

It is becoming clear that both HBLV and EBV are capable—alone, in concert, or by interacting with other viruses—of causing a variety of human malignancies. These cancers occur as separate disease entities; they occur in both AIDS and CIDS patients.

Until the roles of these viruses (if any) and their interactions (if any) as causative agents in CIDS is known, it’s impossible to know if CIDS patients are at greater risk for developing malignancies. Given the grave, sometimes fatal, nature of the malignancies putatively caused by EBV and HBLV, the time has come to investigate their possible roles in CIDS in a serious, comprehensive manner.

It’s time, also, to investigate why the blood supply is not being screened for HBLV, a cancer-causing virus. Blood banks currently screen for HIV, hepatitis-B virus, and human T-lymphotropic virus-1 (reported to cause certain types of leukemia). {5} If HBLV is, indeed, implicated in immune system malignancies, CIDS and AIDS, it seems reasonable for blood banks to begin screening the blood supply for this virus to prevent its further spread.

This article first appeared in CityWeek, August 1, 1988.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

1. James F. Jones et al.; “T-Cell Lymphomas Containing Epstein-Barr Viral DNA in Patients with Chronic Epstein-Barr Virus Infections”; The Lancet, 1988, 318:733.

2. Rosemary Goudreau; “Highly Contagious Herpes Virus Linked to Cancer, AIDS”; Miami Herald, May 11, 1988, p.1.

3. “Gallo Lab Plans Studies to Determine HHV-6 Cofactor Role in AIDS”; CDC AIDS Weekly, September 12, 1988.

4. Dharam V. Ablashi. “Immunological and Biological Aspects of HBLV”; Lecture given at the 1988 Heart of America Medical Seminary, May 21, 1988. Battenfeld Auditorium, University of Kansas Medical Center. Audio tapes available from Master Sound: (503) 615-7325.

5. C. Saxinger: “HBLV—The New Human Herpesvirus (HHV-6)”; Update: Testing in the Blood Bank, 1988, 2(2)4.