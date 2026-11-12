AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Six from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Six

November 14, 1988: “Just How Common Is It?”

How widespread is CIDS? it is not known; however, a number of researchers have expressed concerns that the epidemic of CIDS is reaching world-wide proportions, and may already dwarf that of AIDS.

“CFS [CIDS] … now appears to be common, prolonged, epidemic and generalized across national boundaries which suggests an immediate difference with past descriptions. An apparent rise in cases probably from the 1970s both in this country and overseas suggests a pandemic,” Dr. Paul Cheney asserted in a recent publication. {1}

“Recently, there has been a growing impression that CFS is increasing in frequency in the population, and probably the most important question about CFS is whether this is true and, if so, why?” Cheney asks. He cites a study by Anthony Komaroff’s laboratory at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital that found approximately 21 percent of patients in primary care clinics “complain of significant and prolonged fatigue of abrupt onset.” Cheney also views the recent occurrence of localized outbreaks of CIDS as evidence that “a novel agent or set of factors is at play in a virgin population.” {2}

“Despite the increasing weight of evidence that this syndrome is a real disease with measurable immunologic, serologic, and neurologic abnormalities, many institutions and prominent physicians continue to scoff at this problem and the patients who have it,” Cheney concludes. “… Quite apart from the professional divisions over this syndrome, this could be a very serious and widespread health problem.”

The data on which Cheney based his assertion of a possible pandemic are “an exponential case production curve beginning in the early to mid-1970s with 70 percent of patients becoming ill in the last five years.” He believes these data to be valid because they are consistent from region to region and are unlikely to have been influenced by media exposure, which began only after 1985.

Three CIDS researchers interviewed on Pat Robertson’s 700 Club television show (Christian Broadcasting Network) also expressed concern that the CIDS epidemic is becoming a worldwide problem. {3}

Dr. Dharam Ablashi (National Cancer Institute) and Professor Gerhard Krueger (University of Cologne, West Germany) were interviewed by CBN news reporter Cynthia Glaser. Krueger stated that four of 1,000 patients in West Germany had developed CIDS during a year-and-a-half observation period, and that, “I think AIDS is not such a serious problem as compared to the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.”

Krueger compared the incidence of CIDS to that of breast cancer, which is approximately 35 per 100,000 patients. “If you compare this [breast cancer and CIDS], the four per thousand is a large number,” he asserted.

Ablashi (who works in the laboratory of Robert Gallo at NCI) said that his research has shown CIDS to be “of a virus-type etiology.” This conclusion is based on his observation that family members and friends of people with CIDS are themselves beginning to be diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. David S. Bell (a pediatrician from Lyndonville, New York) was interviewed by CBN reporter Michael Little. Bell studied an outbreak of CIDS near Lyndonville which involved approximately 200 people, many of whom were children. He stated, “I believe it [CIDS] is contagious. ... I think that it’s spreading quite rapidly and that it is becoming very common.”

The organization responsible for determining the prevalence of CFS in the United States is the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta. Although the outbreak in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, was brought to the attention of the CDC in 1985, a formal surveillance program did not go into effect until mid-1988. Increased funding was provided for the surveillance effort in the fiscal 1989 federal budget, and it is expected that the surveillance program will proceed at an accelerated pace beginning in January 1989.

Two years, however, is the minimum amount of time estimated to complete the CDC surveillance study. If the broader survey does begin in January 1989 (and the slow grinding of governmental cogs generally causes delay in almost any project’s starting date), data collection will not be completed until 1991. The analysis of those data will take an unpredictable amount of time after collection is completed.

If CFS is the world-wide pandemic that Cheney suggests it may be in 1988, what will the situation be in 1991? A swifter course of action than that planned by the CDC could be essential to the health of the nation, and the world.

This article first appeared in the New York Native, issue #291

BIBLIOGRAPHY

1. Paul R. Cheney. “CFIDS: A Real Clinical Entity (And Possible Pandemic?)”; CFIDS Chronicle, November/December 1988; page 7.

2. D. Buchwald et al. “Frequency of ‘Chronic Active Epstein-Barr Virus Infection’ in a General Medical Practice”; Journal of the American Medical Association, 1987, 257:2303.

3. Dennis Jackson. “ ‘And That’s the Way It Is’: CFS Television Coverage”; CFIDS Chronicle, October 1, 1988; page 14.