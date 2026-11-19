AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Seven from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Seven

November 28, 1988: “It’s Australian for AIDS, Mate”

What process underlies the clinical abnormalities found in CIDS patients? New Zealand researcher Dr. J.C. Murdoch suggests that “An explanation for many of these findings [in CIDS patients] may lie in the syndrome being the result of immune deficiency.”

To test this hypothesis, Murdoch investigated the impairment of the immune systems of CIDS patients in Dunedin, New Zealand. He concluded that CIDS “may be the result of acquired immune deficiency.” {1}

The response of the human immune system to disease-causing pathogens (or “antigens”) is largely governed by the lymphocytes, or white blood cells, of which there are two basic types. B-cells (derived from the bone marrow) are responsible for production of antibodies to fight infection. Another subset of lymphocytes, T-cells (so called because they’re “educated” in the thymus), is responsible for cell-mediated immunity; they interact with B-cells in fighting infection, as well as reacting directly to pathogens in the tissues.

T-cells are the subject of Murdoch’s study. He reports that a study conducted by P.O. Behan and colleagues found reductions in the T-cell populations in 50 patients diagnosed as having “post-viral fatigue syndrome.” {2}

(“Myalgic encephalomyelitis syndrome,” “post-viral fatigue syndrome,” and “chronic fatigue syndrome” are synonymous with CIDS.)

Two very important subsets of lymphocytes are the T4 and T8 cells. T4 cells are “helper” cells; they stimulate B-cells to produce antibodies. T8 cells are “suppressor” cells; they stop antibody production by B-cells and so control the immune response.

Behan and workers found a reduction in T8 cells in people who were acutely ill with CIDS, and a depletion of T4 cells in those who were chronically ill. Based on these data, Murdoch designed his study to “ascertain whether cell-mediated immunity was impaired in such patients.”

Thirty-three patients who had been ill for six months with “a relapsing illness with exhaustion, muscle pain, and muscle weakness on exertion” were selected for Murdoch’s study; there were eight men and 25 women, ages 17-56 (mean age 33). The control group consisted of 33 age- and sex-matched healthy individuals.

A skin-reactivity test called the “multitest device” was used to measure the ability of the immune system to respond to an antigenic challenge. “The device delivers a glycerol control and seven test antigens dissolved in glycerol: tetanus, diphtheria, streptococcus, tuberculin, candida, trichophyton, and protease”; each is an antigen to which anyone with a healthy immune system would be expected to respond. Reaction was measured by the size of a raised, hard bump occurring under the skin in response to the inoculation.

Murdoch found a “very statistical difference” between patient and control responses.

“The production of a response to multiple antigens is dependent on T-lymphocytes which have been sensitized specifically during a previous infection,” writes Murdoch. “Thus, the significantly lower multitest score indicates a deficiency of T-lymphocytes in the population of patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis syndrome ... and suggests that myalgic encephalomyelitis syndrome may be the result of acquired immune deficiency.”

Murdoch discusses possible causes of this “acquired immune deficiency,” such as coxsackie B (a virus that can cause fever, rash, and meningitis), Epstein-Barr virus, multiple allergies, environmental chemicals, and Candida albicans (yeast) infection of the intestines. He discusses human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and its putative causative role in AIDS, and states that “variants of the host response obviously occur.”

“It is altogether possible that further retroviruses exist causing a spectrum of ill health in the community and further investigation of this syndrome of relapsing malaise, muscle pain, early muscle fatigue and now, immune deficiency, might be able to reveal such a factor,” Murdoch suggested.

Other investigators have noted abnormal numbers of T-cells in CIDS patients, but there is little consensus as to the pattern or the cause of such findings.

Dr. Paul Cheney has stated that he sees “very abnormal” (high) T4/T8 cell ratios in his CIDS patients, and that a depletion of T8 cells seemed to account for these high ratios. Cheney didn’t speculate on a cause of the T8 cell depletion. {3}

Additionally, “remarkably elevated T4/T8 cell ratios” were seen in an outbreak of CIDS in an unidentified symphony orchestra in 1984. {4}

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic orchestra members had “abnormally high Epstein-Barr virus antibody titers” and HHV-6 (Human Herpes Virus-6, or Human B-lymphotropic Virus, HBLV) antibody levels that were “higher than the general population.” Investigators performed a number of laboratory tests, and concluded that, “These data show that there are objective sustained laboratory abnormalities in CFIDS [CIDS] and a remarkably increased cancer risk.” {4}

Dr. Robert Read and his colleagues in England, however, studied two CIDS patients who had “lowT4/r8 ratios,” and cite data from another researcher that corroborate this finding. {5}

One of Read’s patients was strongly positive for antibodies to HHV-6, but Read concludes that, “As yet, there is no clue to whether a single agent or a single host defect can account for cases such as these.”

An “elevated T8 count” was seen in a patient displaying severe redness and pain of the mouth and tongue, skin rash, diseased lymph nodes, Raynaud’s disease (pain and numbness of fingers and toes), and inflamed nerves resulting in “foot drop.” This patient developed cough, sputum production, and pneumonia; at the time of her most acute illness, she had an extremely elevated T8 count, and a very high antibody titer to HHV6. {6}

“The increase of ATL [atypical lymphocytes], T8 counts, and interstitial pneumonia may have been correlated with the dramatic rise in HHV-6,” these investigators conclude.

HHV-6 is an extremely efficient killer of T-cells, and Robert Gallo and co-workers at the National Cancer Institute are currently considering “the possible cofactor role of HHV-6 in the T4 depletion seen in AIDS.” They state that “HHV-6 replication may increase with declining immune function,” and also that “HHV-6 may sometimes enhance disease progression.” {7}

It is becoming increasingly clear that CIDS is a disease of immune dysfunction. The mechanism of this “acquired immune deficiency” is as yet unelucidated, as is demonstrated by the number of agents—HHV-6, “further retroviruses,” and cytomegalovirus, to name a few—suggested as possible causes. Clearly, rigorous investigation of the CIDS-related immune system abnormalities is one research strategy to be pursued in implicating an etiologic agent.

This article was first published in the New York Native, issue #293.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

1. J. Campbell Murdoch; “Cell-mediated Immunity in Patients With Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Syndrome”; New Zealand Medical Journal, August 10, 1988, 511.

2. P. O. Behan. et al.; “The Postviral Fatigue Syndrome: An Analysis of the Findings

in 50 cases”; Journal of Infection, 1985, 10:211.

3. Paul R. Cheney; “Immunologic Studies”; Rhode Island Governor’s First Annual East Coast Symposium on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Newport, R.I., October 22, 1988.

4. S. Grufferman et al.; “Epidemiologic Investigation of an Outbreak of Chronic

Fatigue-Immune Dysfunction Syndrome in a Defined Population”; American Journal of

Epidemiology, Vol. 128, No. 4, 1988.

5. Robert Read et al.; “IgG1 Subclass Deficiency in Patients With Chronic Fatigue

Syndrome”; The Lancet, January 30, 1988, p. 241.

6. R.A. Bowden et al.; “Human Herpes Virus 6 Infection in a Patient With

Undifferentiated Autoimmune Disease: Evidence for Clinical Infection?”; CDC AIDS

Weekly, October 31, 1988.

7. “Gallo Lab Plans Studies to Determine HHV-6 Cofactor Role in AIDS”; CDC AIDS

Weekly, September 12, 1988.