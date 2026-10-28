AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Four from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Four

October 31, 1988: “I couldn’t make the movie without Hitchcock”

“The only factor that HIV plays in my illness is to remind me that my quality of life sucks,” says Steven Rose in Boston. “I’ve been sick for ten years with what I think is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and if I do have AIDS—which I don’t think I do—I want the quality of my life to improve now. I’ve spent my entire adult life ill and basically unable to function.

“I’m one of those ‘loose cannons’ who never really bought HIV, who never trusted AZT, and who got into this mess by insisting that I be treated for CEBV [Chronic Epstein-Barr Virus Syndrome]. I wound up in a maze of bureaucracy and sheer terror so bizarre that I wouldn’t know how to make the movie without Alfred Hitchcock.

“I really have two axes to grind: one is the whole nightmarish mess of how [National Institutes of Health Protocol] 005 destroyed countless people ... and the other issue is, of course, the very real possibility that I have had Chronic Fatigue for at least a decade.”

Rose was diagnosed with “AIDS dementia” at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. For a time, he participated in the 005 study (under the direction of Dr. Martin Hirsch of Harvard University), an “AIDS dementia,” or encephalopathy, study in which participants were given AZT.

But Rose doesn’t think he has AIDS encephalopathy; he has been ill for ten years with what he believes to be Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), or Chronic Immune Dysfunction Syndrome (CIDS). The symptoms of AIDS encephalopathy are virtually identical to the neurologic symptoms seen in CIDS patients: forgetfulness, short-term memory loss, difficulty concentrating, impaired judgment, muscle weakness, irritability, and mood change.* Rose believes that he has been misdiagnosed because physicians are unwilling to admit that CIDS exists.

Rose first became ill in 1975 with a disease that he thought was mononucleosis. He had been living in the Middle East for some time prior to that and was concerned that he had acquired an exotic infection while there.

It was not mononucleosis, nor was it any diagnosable disease. Rose continued to suffer from what he describes as a “combination of flu and depression that never went away.”

As the illness continued, Rose “shuttled back and forth between internists and psychiatrists,” trying to find a cause—and more importantly, a cure—for his illness, with no success. His “flu and depression” were unrelieved.

“I completely changed my lifestyle,” Rose says. He admits to experimentation with “designer drugs,” which he totally eliminated from his life along with alcohol, after he became sick. The symptoms, however—flu-like illness, depression, and agoraphobia (an intense fear of open spaces)—did not respond to those changes.

Rose became so despondent over his ill health that he nearly committed suicide in the mid-1980s, when he could not function well enough to hold a job.

For the last three or four years, Rose’s major symptoms have been neurological: severe, migraine-like headaches, profound weakness, and repeated panic attacks.

In the spring of 1987, Rose collapsed while visiting friends in Rhode Island, after a period of time when we had been working long hours in a stressful job. His friends rushed him to a local hospital, where he remained for four days.

“As a gay man,” says Rose, “I knew that the first thing they were going to say was ‘HIV’. I didn’t think that HIV was the problem, and I didn’t want to get stuck in the HIV ghetto, with all my other problems being ignored.”

Rose was HIV—as well as hepatitis B—positive. Rose returned to Boston, where he put his health in the hands of Hirsch, the principal investigator of the NIH study of AIDS encephalopathy, Protocol 005.

The diagnostic criteria required for entry into the Protocol 005 study, according to Rose, were psychiatric symptoms. In order to be accepted into the study, a diagnosis of AIDS dementia was required.

“I had been going around begging for neurological tests,” Rose said. “I was their perfect patient.”

The study, says Rose, was to take place in two phases. In the first phase, lasting 16 weeks, patients were divided into three groups: placebo, low dose AZT, and high dose AZT. In the second phase, these same patients were to be divided into two groups: low and high dose AZT, supplemented with Dexedrine (an amphetamine).

The study was designed to involve 315 patients; however, only 37 people volunteered. At the time the trial ended, only five remained as active participants.

Rose became increasingly frustrated with the trial and soon quit. He was concerned that he was allowed to participate despite the fact that he had not signed a consent form.

“I have a pretty clear-cut case of lack of informed consent—I never signed the form when I went into the protocol because I never had my questions answered,” Rose said. “Hirsch has admitted in writing that he cannot find it and claims that they lost it in Research Triangle Park. Wrong. I have it—unsigned.”

Rose also cites his fears about the dangers of taking AZT, the refusal of Massachusetts General Hospital to release his CT scan (brain scan) films and other test results, and the questionable ethics of conducting a placebo trial as reasons for stopping his participation in Protocol 005.

“People with real neurological damage can develop blindness, paraplegia or quadriplegia, or became mentally incompetent,” says Rose. “How responsible is it to put these people on a placebo trial, when they could be getting treatment for their neurological symptoms?”

Rose has high titers of antibodies against both cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), as well as being HIV-positive. He has tried, unsuccessfully, to be tested for human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6, or human B-lymphotropic virus, HBLV); he has not been able to find a physician who is willing (or able) to perform the test.

“Trying to get treatment for Chronic Fatigue is infuriating and futile,” says Rose. “In Boston, Harvard says no to even talking about it—especially with an HIV-positive patient—because they are afraid that you are right ... I have asked to be tested for HHV-6 and HIV-2, but even the ‘gay’ clinic won’t touch it. My positive—and high—EBV/CMV titers and total lack of opportunistic AIDS infections point such a compelling picture of classic Chronic Fatigue illness that I upset them far too much already.”

His psychiatrist now says that he displays “no signs of encephalopathy.” Rose thinks that he never did have AIDS encephalopathy; that, as a gay man, it was the most convenient label for the medical establishment to put on him.

“I think that my case is an example of physicians refusing to recognize Chronic Fatigue Syndrome,” says Rose. “I have tried for years to get someone to diagnose me as having CFS, but no one wants to admit that the disease exists.

“If I have AIDS, I should be a star patient—a survivor of ten years. In fact, I would go so far as to say that I was misdiagnosed—hustled into the HIV-AZT machine—and am perhaps the biggest walking, talking threat to Marty Hirsch and his cronies around. I never got as sick as they had obviously planned on, and I think I irritate them by being alive at this point.”

This article first appeared in the New York Native, issue #289.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

* Christopher Joyce. “Assault on the Brain”; Psychology Today, March 1988.