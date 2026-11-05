AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Five from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Five

November 14, 1988: “The Rhode Island Conference”

“I think that we are on the verge of an immense change in the way we evaluate chronic viral infections,” said Dr. Paul Cheney at the Rhode Island Governor’s First Annual East Coast Symposium on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS, or CIDS). More than 300 physicians, patients, journalists, and interested individuals participated.

The conference was held on October 22, 1988, at the Newport Marriott, and was co-sponsored by the R.I. General Assembly, the R.I. Department of Health, and the Brown University Program in Medicine. Rhode Island Governor Edward D. DiPrete, and U.S. Senators Claiborne Pell and John H. Chafee spoke briefly of the importance of CIDS research, as did a number of other participants.

“The fact that CFS has erupted onto the medical landscape as a reasonably common, clinically recognizable condition which may be increasing in prevalence raises an important question,” Cheney wrote in the literature provided to conference participants. “Is there some new agent or factor driving most cases of CFS/CFIDS which have developed in the last ten or fifteen years?”

Almost all of Cheney’s patients have elevated levels of antibodies to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). He views EBV as a “sentinel” for the immune system, because it is frequently reactivated by immune suppression.

Cheney also finds antibodies to Human B-Lymphotropic Virus (HBLV, or Human Herpes Virus-6, HHV6) in his CIDS patients. (Cheney has done virologic and serologic studies on patients from his previous practice in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and his current practice in Charlotte, North Carolina; he stated at the conference that they were “identical.”) He has looked at the distribution of antibodies to HHV-6 and has found that CIDS patients lie outside the normal range, both high and low. Those who have high levels of antibodies display symptoms that resemble mononucleosis; those with low levels have symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis. Cheney commented that if these symptoms do progress to clinical multiple sclerosis, it will take ten years to demonstrate that progression conclusively.

HBLV is a “lytic” virus; it causes cells to break apart. Blood tests in CIDS patients show “platelet aggregation” or what Cheney called “debris aggregation,” a phenomenon that occurs when cells break up and form clusters; this is also seen in “AIDS” patients. Cheney finds that those patients who have the highest debris aggregation also have the highest levels of antibodies to HBLV.

Cheney is one of the most vocal opponents to the “psychoneurotic” theory of CIDS that is being proposed by Dr. Stephen Straus at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, among others. He presented a variety of physical findings that support his thesis that CIDS is a virally induced disease of immune dysfunction, including a description of a patient who developed a type of lymphoma that is seen in patients with immune suppression.

CIDS patients have a lowered number of “natural killer” (NK) cells, a type of lymphocyte that does what its name implies, kills cells that are recognized as “non-self.” They also exhibit abnormalities in the T-lymphocyte ratios, which is another symptom seen in AIDS patients. Two subsets of T-lymphocytes, T4 and T8 cells, have a “normal” ratio of two to one; in CIDS patients, Cheney has found T4/T8 ratios as high as 14 to one. A depletion of T8 cells, the mechanism of which is not known, is the cause of these “very abnormal ratios,” according to Cheney.

A result that is similar to the low levels of NK cells involves interleukin-2 (IL-2), which is a protein produced by T-cells; it stimulates anti-tumor activity and is used as an anti-cancer therapy. Cheney compared the IL-2 levels of three groups of patients: 53 of his patients in North Carolina, 51 patients of Dr. David Bell in Lindenville, New York, and 22 healthy controls. While the control patients had normal IL-2 levels of 1.4 units per cubic centimeter (c.c.) of blood, the patients from North Carolina had 56 units per c.c., and the New York patients 55 units. The implication of these results is that the immune system is responding to a viral infection, but it is not known whether patients with higher IL-2 levels are fighting the infection more effectively than those with lower levels.

The other major set of data presented by Cheney concerned neurological findings. Psychometric tests, which measure neurological dysfunction and map it to sites of organic brain damage, show what he called “focal wipe-outs,” specific areas of the brain that show organic damage.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans—a type of brain scan—also show abnormalities in CIDS patients, among them the development of lesions. Lesions appear to be, at least in part, a time-dependent phenomenon; Cheney reported that, in patients who became ill before 1986, brain scans show abnormalities in more cases.

Development of lesions also seems to be somewhat age dependent. In teenagers, 50 percent of Cheney’s patients show evidence of lesions; of people in their 20s, 33 percent show lesions; 35 percent of people in their 30s, and 52 percent of people in their 40s have lesions. Patients over the age of 50 develop brain lesions at a rate of 78 percent.

Cheney considers these data to be among the most compelling in proving that CIDS is an organically based disease. “Nobody ever told me that 50 percent of teenagers in this country have brain lesions,” he wryly commented.

Dr. Robert A. Hallowitz [Gaithersburg, Maryland] is a physician whose background is in the field of neurophysiology. His practice “emphasizes methods to recover vitality through nutrition, exercise, and issues of lifestyle for CFS patients,” as it is described in the conference literature.

Hallowitz began his presentation with the statement that CIDS is a problem of “global proportions,” a “phenomenon that could destroy our way of life” because of the age distribution and personality profile of those who are affected by the disease. He also raised the question of whether the massive numbers of dolphins, porpoises, and whales that have died in the last few years of putatively viral diseases could be connected to the CIDS epidemic and said that this epidemic was potentially more devastating than AIDS.

“We must take a step back and imagine the consequences of a global human energy crisis,” Hallowitz writes. “We must not lose focus on the bet that our world runs first on human energy, without which all the fuel in the world is useless.”

The increasing decay and fragility of the environment is contributing to ill-health, in Hallowitz’s opinion. He thinks that ecology, biology, and psychology are converging to destabilize the human immune system, which causes a reactivation of DNA viruses (such as EBV).

An open-ended interview is the most important diagnostic tool, according to Hallowitz. Dissatisfaction with the medical community is widespread among CIDS patients, most of whom see numerous physicians before obtaining a diagnosis. Hallowitz stresses that there must be a patient-doctor “partnership” in order for progress to be made.

Dr. Anthony Komaroff [Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston] began his talk by stating that “the bottom line” is that “fatigue is a wide-spread phenomenon.” He listed three major causes of fatigue: a primary psychological disorder, such as depression; an underlying physical cause, such as cancer; and CIDS.

He reported that 80 to 92 percent of his patients had “acute onset” of CIDS, with sore throat, cough, earache, fever, runny nose, myalgia (muscle aches), headache, and diarrhea. Forty to 70 percent report swollen glands.

The average age of Komaroff’s patients is mid-30s, but they range in age from five to 65 years. Sixty to 80 percent are female, and 20 to 40 percent are male. The average length of their illness is 2.9 years.

The complaints voiced most frequently by the patients Komaroff sees are headaches (in 72 to 77 percent), muscle aches (74 to 86 percent), and post-exertion weakness and/or pain (37 to 52 percent). Patients often experience rheumatologic symptoms, such as morning stiffness, jaw pain, finger swelling, puffy eyes, and generalized joint pains.

Fever is a common symptom; five to ten percent of Komaroff’s patients have daily fevers, and 40 to 90 percent experience recurrent fevers. Twenty percent of his patients experience severe night sweats, and Komaroff emphasized that this is a new finding that physicians should note.

In contrast to the fever findings, a number of patients have low temperatures. A body temperature of less than 99.6 was found in 13 percent, less than 97 degrees in 16 percent, and less than 96 degrees in seven percent of Komaroff’s patients.

Like the temperature data, white blood cell counts are both above and below the normal range. Twenty percent of patients have elevated, and twenty percent have decreased, white blood cell counts. In addition, 36 to 41 percent of Komaroff’s CIDS patients have extremely low sedimentation rates (a test that shows the presence of viral infection) of less than 5; the normal sedimentation rate is around 25. This is a result that’s found in people with sickle cell anemia and led Komaroff to raise the possibility that a red blood cell membrane abnormality exists in people with CIDS.

There is increasing information about liver involvement in CIDS. Twenty-five percent of patients have elevated liver enzymes, and develop non-A, non-B hepatitis at some point in their illness.

As in other patient populations, neurological symptoms are striking. Disorientation is seen in 15 to 20 percent; each of the following symptoms was reported by approximately five percent of Komaroff’s patients: primary seizure, acute profound ataxia (failure of musculoskeletal coordination), localized weakness, and transient blindness. Sensitivity to light, blurred or double vision, forgetfulness, distractibility, and paresthesia (an abnormal sensation, such as burning or prickling) also are reported.

Approximately 67 percent of Komaroff’s patients are depressed, irritable, or anxious, but he feels that these symptoms are secondary to the primary illness.

Dr. James F. Jones [University of Colorado] discussed EBV infection, using mononucleosis as a model for viral infection. He presented very little new information; he mentioned that 40 to 50 percent of people who have antibodies to EBV also have antibodies to HBLV. He also said that antibody titers to EBV change over time, a phenomenon that is as yet not understood.

Jones described a study that he is planning to examine the role of EBV in prolonged illness (more than two years). Four groups of people will be studied:

1. asymptomatic people with EBV antibodies,

2. people who have symptoms of CIDS but do not have

elevated levels of EBV,

3. age- and sex-matched controls,

4. family members of people with CIDS (to determine

the influence of genetic factors).

In 250 EBV-positive patients that Jones has studied, 30 percent of them demonstrated spontaneous “transformation” of blood cells (a change that occurs in cells as they become malignant). The rate of spontaneous transformation in healthy people is zero.

Jones has investigated the possibility that a particular strain of EBV is causing CIDS, and has found that, although numerous strains are present among his patients, no strain appears to be more prevalent in sick people than any other.

Treatment of CIDS is basically experimental at this time, as all of these researchers admit; symptomatic treatment is all that current medicine has to offer.

Hallowitz emphases stress management, diet, and a judicious amount of low-impact aerobics. He suggested that acupuncture may help some patients with some symptoms.

Cheney suggests that patients adjust their lifestyles by “turning the rheostat down.” He considers the most important treatable symptoms to be sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. He tries to treat other symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, balance problems, muscle/joint pains, and he briefly discussed (without endorsing) “rational but unproven therapies,” such as acyclovir, gamma globulin, and interferon.

Jones discussed two studies using acyclovir, a drug that inhibits viral replication. In the study he conducted, using a combined therapy of gamma globulin and acyclovir, 56 percent of the therapy group and 39 percent of the placebo group showed improvement. He also described a study conducted by Dr. Stephen Straus at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in which therapy and placebo groups showed the same amount of improvement, and from which he has concluded that acyclovir is not an effective treatment for CIDS. There is a considerable amount of controversy about the efficacy of acyclovir in treating this disease, as the question-and-answer period demonstrated.

Little brand-new information was presented at the conference for those who are students of CIDS, but it was an educational forum for health professionals and others who were previously unaware of the scope and severity of the disease. The conference also presented the wide array of individuals working on various aspects of CIDS—from Barry Sleight’s lobbying efforts in Washington, to Valerie Kistler at the Disability Program Branch of the Social Security Administration—all of whose efforts are vital to obtaining the recognition of CIDS as a serious disease deserving of greater funding and research.

“The almost inevitable influence of co-actors both endogenous [genetic or developmental] and exogenous [environmental or cofactors] make this one of the most challenging disorders ever studied,” Cheney stated. While scientists are far from determining how these factors interact to produce CIDS, conferences like the Rhode Island symposium are an opportunity for physicians and researchers to exchange ideas, and to educate each other and the public about this puzzling disease.

This article first appeared in the New York Native, issue #291.