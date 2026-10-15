AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Two from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Two

July 11, 1988: The Physician Flees

“Maybe we violated some law of nature that says one does not do research projects in resort communities,” Dr. Paul Cheney told William Boly (author of “The Raggedy Ann Syndrome,” Hippocrates, July/August 1987), referring to the grief that he and his partner, Dr. Daniel Peterson, received when they identified an outbreak of CIDS in Incline Village, Nevada.

Media coverage of the illness in Incline Village began in October 1985, nearly a year after Cheney and Peterson identified a cluster of CIDS [ME/CFS] patients in the Lake Tahoe area. Local resort owners and real estate developers were less than appreciative of Cheney and Peterson’s medical acumen, however, and soon began claiming that business in the area was being damaged by publicity about the illness.

The two internists were criticized not only by the business community, but by local physicians as well. So when Cheney received an invitation to join the staff of the Nalle Clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina, he did so in January 1987.

The controversy, however, continued unabated. North Lake Tahoe Bonanza staff writer Jean Lamming chronicled the “town-gown” feud for approximately two years, as resentment in the business community against Peterson and visiting medical researchers persisted.

One of the ugliest incidents was reported by Lamming on May 6, 1987. In a meeting of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau board, tourism official Don Steinmeyer labeled the CIDS research “a sophisticated form of quackery.” Steinmeyer was provoked by an April 19 article about the illness in Incline Village in the San Francisco Examiner, as well as other recent reports in USA Today, the Denver Post, Los Angeles Times and Kansas City Star. He claimed that he was losing business at his resort because of the publicity.

Board member Geno Menchetti leapt to support Steinmeyer, stating that three local doctors told him that they disagreed with Cheney and Peterson about the existence of the illness. Menchetti further insulted Peterson (who still practiced in Incline Village) by suggesting that the tourism board “seek out a medical expert who was knowledgeable and articulate to define what is happening.”

Everyone involved was apparently deluged with telephone calls protesting the implied criticism of Peterson. Lamming reported Steinmeyer’s selective memory and ungracious apology in the May 8 North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

“Later that day Steinmeyer said he did not remember making the statement and that two other board members don’t remember him making it. ‘If I did I certainly apologize for it,’ the real estate developer said. ‘In a heated discussion people say things that perhaps they wish they didn’t.’ ”

Steinmeyer, however, was not about to allow any stray facts to influence his firmly held opinions “I know absolutely nothing about the illness,” he told Lamming. “What I know is what has been the economic impact of it.”

The alleged economic impact, however, was not supported by tax figures from local hotels, motels and time-share businesses that Lamming reported; tax revenue rose approximately $200,000 from 1983 to 1986. The hard evidence, however, apparently did not deter local businesspeople from resenting press reports about the research being done in Incline Village.

Cheney continues to feel that CIDS receives far too little press coverage. When we spoke to him about a year after he relocated, he found Charlotte to be a “calmer” environment, in part because area physicians had begun to identify CIDS patients before his arrival. “There was not the reaction from the pubic here like we saw in Tahoe,” he said.

Cheney was not the only one who found it expeditious to relocate. Lamming was no longer employed at the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza when we spoke to editor Chris Fotheringham on March 22, 1988.

Fotheringham acknowledged that the furor over the outbreak of CIDS became “extremely complex” and a “divisive” issue in the community because of its alleged economic impact, which was never established as fact.

Although Lamming wrote about the outbreak in the Lake Tahoe area for two years, the newspaper did not continue coverage of the illness or its impact on the community after her departure.

“As editor, I haven’t had time to follow the story,” explained Fotheringham, “since Jean took a job with the Anchorage Times.”



Chapter Two was first published in The Chronic Fatigue Story: The Medical Cover-up of the Century, by Neenyah Ostrom, TNM Inc, September 1989.