September 2026: Introduction

Had you told me in 1988 when I began writing about the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome epidemic that I’d still be looking for answers well into the next century, I’d have replied that it wasn’t possible. I wouldn’t have imagined that, by 2026, no cause would be identified, not a single treatment approved, or that people with ME/CFS (as it’s usually called now) would still face often-insurmountable obstacles to treatment.

I believed then—as I do now—that the truth will out. At some future date, ME/CFS patients will be treated with respect and compassion. Researchers will not rediscover facts known since the 1980s and ’90s but will pursue new research. People with “severe/very severe ME/CFS” won’t still be dying: from heart disease, cancer, inability to swallow or breathe unassisted, or simply from being bed-bound and unable to seek medical care.*

How many years must ME/CFS patients wait for these medical and social failures to be corrected? In 1988, I would never have guessed that 38 years into the future weren’t enough.

In 1991, this book was published as What Really Killed Gilda Radner? You can read all about why I gave that title to the book in the original 1991 Introduction; while the beloved comedienne will always live in our memories, 35 years later, the book deserves a timelier title.

Why is it now titled The Other AIDS Epidemic? If one weighs the scorn and mistreatment to which ME/CFS patients have been subjected and takes a hard look at the other immune system illness spreading in the 1980s—AIDS—the disparities in research and treatment efforts are striking. According to the NIH, the 2026 U.S. federal budget for HIV/AIDS research was carried over from 2025 and is approximately $3.28 billion. The annual budget for ME/CFS research is “estimated between $7.4 million and $13 million.” **

Even in the 1990s, however, the two diseases were known to share immune abnormalities: depleted CD4 blood cell counts, low levels of natural killer cells, cytokine disruption and others, including an impaired ability to defend against infections. The latter is obvious in the high titers of herpes viruses detected in those early AIDS and ME/CFS patients: EBV (Epstein-Barr Virus), CMV (cytomegalovirus), and a new virus discovered in an AIDS lab at the National Cancer Institute: Human Herpes Virus 6 (HHV-6). The new virus was first named Human B-lymphotropic Virus (HBLV) because it killed the immune system’s B-cells; soon it became obvious that HBLV also infected and killed even more types of immune system cells. The new virus, HBLV/HHV-6, was suggested as a cause of not only the newly described syndrome, but also as a possible co-factor in AIDS.***

Why revisit decades-old scientific and personal accounts of ME/CFS? These first-person reports of the debilitating symptoms of a new disease, the mistreatment endured by patients, researchers’ early paths, frustrations, and clinical challenges are impactful and educational, even 35 years later.

Republishing this book will, I hope, help to create a brighter future.

CITATIONS

*Strassheim, V.; Newton, J.L.; Collins, T. “Experiences of Living with Severe Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis”; Healthcare 2021; 9: 168. https://doi.org/10.3390/ healthcare9020168

** “NIH Funding for ME/CFS Keeps Falling.” ME/CFS Science. December 20, 2025.

*** S.Z. Salahuddin, D.V. Ablashi, P.D. Markham, et al. “Isolation of a New Virus, HBLV, in Patients With Lymphoproliferative Disorders”; Science, 234 (1986), pp. 596-601.